Bernie Sanders picks a Twitter fight with Everlane’s CEO

After nearly all of Everlane’s customer service workers were fired on Friday, Sanders accused Everlane of using the coronavirus pandemic to “union bust.” The customer service team, not incidentally, was in the process of forming a union to improve their working conditions. In January, Vice reported that the workers, who worked remotely, complained of “low pay, nonexistent benefits, [and] unpredictable scheduling.” On Friday, the official Everlane Union Twitter account said much of the 65-person team had been laid off.

In a tweet Monday, Sanders called on Everlane to bring the laid-off customer service workers back on payroll and to recognize the Everlane Union. It’s unclear how much progress the union had made. When I spoke to Everlane about this issue in January, a spokesperson said the union had not yet begun negotiations with management.

This was the hardest decision we've ever made. It's important to know the facts: pic.twitter.com/nTUQzpZNqY — Everlane (@Everlane) March 28, 2020

Michael Preysman, Everlane’s CEO, publicly pushed back against Sanders. In a tweet from the company’s handle, he said the employees’ dismissal wasn’t because of the unionization efforts, but because the company as a whole is suffering as a result of this crisis, particularly because the business isn’t profitable. He said all part-time positions have been eliminated, but that Everlane has converted 20 customer experience workers into full-time employees with benefits. I reached out to him for an interview, but he wasn’t available before press time.

Everlane is far from alone in letting employees go. Many companies, particularly venture-backed startups, have begun laying off or furloughing workers. Everlane’s struggles are emblematic of what is happening more broadly in the world of venture-backed direct-to-consumer brands, which have historically prioritized growth over profitability. Many retail companies also have fixed costs, such as brick-and-mortar stores, which will quickly deplete their cash reserves, if they have any.