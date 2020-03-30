Bernie Sanders picks a Twitter fight with Everlane’s CEO

After nearly all of Everlane’s 65-person customer service team were fired on Friday, Sanders accused Everlane of using the coronavirus pandemic to “union bust.” The customer service team was in the process of forming a union to improve their working conditions. In January, the workers had announced their intention to unionize through the Communications Workers of America, but they still had not been recognized as a collective bargaining unit because a majority of workers had not yet signed union cards.

In January, Vice reported that the workers, who worked remotely, complained of “low pay, nonexistent benefits, [and] unpredictable scheduling.” On Friday, the official Everlane Union Twitter account said much of the team had been laid off.

In a tweet Monday, Sanders called on Everlane to bring the laid-off customer service workers back on payroll and to recognize the Everlane Union.

This was the hardest decision we've ever made. It's important to know the facts: pic.twitter.com/nTUQzpZNqY — Everlane (@Everlane) March 28, 2020

Michael Preysman, Everlane’s CEO, publicly pushed back against Sanders. In a tweet from the company’s handle, he said the employees’ dismissal wasn’t because of the unionization efforts, but because the company as a whole is suffering as a result of this crisis, particularly because the business isn’t profitable. He said all part-time positions have been eliminated, but that Everlane has converted 20 customer experience workers into full-time employees with benefits. I reached out to him for an interview, but he wasn’t available before press time.

Everlane is far from alone in letting employees go. Many companies, particularly venture-backed startups, have begun laying off or furloughing workers. Everlane’s struggles are emblematic of what is happening more broadly in the world of venture-backed direct-to-consumer brands, which have historically prioritized growth over profitability. Many retail companies also have fixed costs, such as brick-and-mortar stores, which will quickly deplete their cash reserves, if they have any.