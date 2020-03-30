These 10 companies are hiring the most workers right now—coronavirus be damned

Unemployment claims are expected to reach record levels for a second week in a row, with some analysts predicting between 4 million and 6.5 million more people will be added to the ranks of the jobless as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rock the economy.

That said, some companies are still hiring during these dark days, and they’re not all healthcare providers. LinkedIn job posting data for the March 15-21 period suggests you may find open positions in a few surprising areas. Among them: system operator, CPA, and academic adviser.

But even more surprising are the employers with the most job openings. LinkedIn’s report found these companies in the top 10:

7-Eleven Army National Guard KPMG Amazon Genentech Lowe’s HCA Healthcare Intuit Nepris Whole Foods

Food and household goods are a priority for much of the country right now as shelter-in-place orders keep people inside, so it’s not surprising that the top, middle, and bottom of the list are major suppliers. And Genentech and HCA Healthcare both aim to staff up to combat the pandemic.

But you may not have heard that the National Guard has mobilized in all 50 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia. According to the organization, National Guard members are “bringing protective equipment to first responders and hospital staff, supporting testing facilities and call centers, helping disinfect public spaces, providing transport, delivering food and serving as liaisons in state Emergency Operations Centers, among other missions.”

More than 13,000 Guard members have been deployed, but more help is obviously needed as the COVID-19 crisis escalates.

Meanwhile, although Tax Day has been postponed until July, it is still officially tax season, and so KPMG and Intuit continue to recruit those professionals.