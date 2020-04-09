4 ways to boost your chances of landing a new job during the pandemic

The coronavirus crisis has the world economy in upheaval. If you’re not already hurting, you surely know someone who is. Layoffs, shutdowns, cutbacks, and salary cuts are happening across industries, both blue collar and white. The nation is in a state of emergency, and we’re all but certainly heading toward, if not already in, a recession.

The temptation to set aside our focus on work is understandable, especially when the primary concern should be for our health and the health of our friends and family. But the truth is, especially with all the upheaval underway, you may want to take advantage of this time to strategize on how best to sell yourself, going forward.

Here are tips to maximize your hiring chances, based on our research at ResumeGo:

Network in digital spaces

With work rapidly shifting to online spaces, active networking through social media has become increasingly important. Joining and staying active on LinkedIn and even Facebook can lead to unforeseen job opportunities you’d never find in a job listing. A strong presence on LinkedIn can be a boon to securing new employment. At ResumeGo, we conducted a study to understand how having an impressive LinkedIn profile can affect the interview chances of job applicants. Using a sample size of 24,570 fictitious job applications, we found that résumés that included a link to a comprehensive LinkedIn profile received far more interview callbacks than résumés that included only a bare bones LinkedIn profile or no profile at all—a 71% higher chance, in fact.

Building a comprehensive LinkedIn profile takes a little work, but it’s well worth the effort. According to our study, the most successful profiles contained summaries of more than a hundred words, provided highly detailed descriptions of past work experiences, and had more than 300 connections in their network.

Hiring managers want to see job applicants who are active in professional circles and willing to invest the time to build a dynamic profile page. In particular, this level of activity speaks to an applicant’s commitment to maintaining their career during this turbulent time.

Tailor unique cover letters to different job descriptions

There’s more competition for each job opening during this crisis, and applicants will need to do more to stand out. One way is through a well-constructed cover letter.