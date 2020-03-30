This map shares the sounds of coronavirus lockdown around the world

A number of photo essays have already captured the eerie emptiness of usually bustling cities. And a new interactive map called #StayHomeSounds captures how life under coronavirus lockdown sounds across the globe through dozens of crowdsourced recordings.

The map is part of Oxford, U.K.-based sound artist Stuart Fowkes’s Cities and Memory project, which collects and maps sounds from around the world. Sounds posted to the #StayHomeSounds map include birdcalls recorded in Vancouver and Phnom Penh, rainfall in India, Australia, and Sicily, and the sounds of children playing around the world. Another common theme: people applauding and otherwise giving thanks to healthcare workers.

“This is obviously a unique moment in our lifetimes, and that’s being reflected in sound too—our towns and cities have never sounded like they do under the global lockdown,” Fowkes said in a statement. “You can hear it in everything from simple things like less traffic, or how we can now hear more birdsong and wildlife, through to how people all over the world are coming together through song and music.”

Visitors to the site can click a point on the map to hear sounds recorded there and see a brief description. If they wish, they can also submit recordings from where they’re sheltering from the virus, using their phones and a form posted to the site. (Fowkes urges participants not to leave their homes or other safe places just to capture sound).