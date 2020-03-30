This documentary shows you what life in social isolation is really like

The United States and many other countries outside of China are just now beginning to take extreme measures in the nightmarish battle with the novel coronavirus outbreak. With no vaccine (and there likely won’t be one for at least another year, if not longer), the only defense humanity has is to “flatten the curve” by self-quarantining at home and practicing as much social distancing as possible.

Meanwhile, life in China appears to be getting back to normal as cities are beginning to get back to business as usual. Even Wuhan—the city where the virus originated—is starting to emerge from coronavirus isolation.

It was a different story just a couple of weeks ago, and local filmmakers Lin Wenhua and Cai Kahai documented their respective battles at the forefront of the crisis for BBC for a documentary short titled Coronavirus: Life Inside China’s Lockdown.

Wenhua filmed his journey as a volunteer donating food to hospitals, donating medicine to coronavirus victims and their families, and transporting medical personnel to and from work as Wuhan’s public transportation was shut down. He knew his volunteerism was dangerous, but he felt it was his duty as someone who was most likely at low risk for deadly consequences from the virus.

In Coronavirus: Life Inside China’s Lockdown, Wenhua’s story is juxtaposed with Kahai’s. Kahai’s wife, an ER nurse, contracted the virus, and her situation got so bad that she needed to be hospitalized—but that wasn’t easy, because hospitals were full. She eventually recovered, but this is the grim reality that thousands of people are facing around the world in the midst of life inside of lockdown.

No matter where you are in your lockdown journey, this glimpse into the life of social isolation is important to see. It’s honest and scary at times, but there’s also some hope for what’s to come when we eventually get to the other side of this crisis.