If COVID-19 news has you down, this mood-tracking app can help

If you’re feeling down lately, you aren’t alone. Bearing witness to a daily news stream of illness and death can stir up a lot of emotions . So can being isolated at home. But a new mood tracker called Misü wants to help you understand your emotional state and what might be triggering sadness, anxiety, or happiness.

Misü, which launches today as a desktop app, takes your photo surreptitiously while you’re using your computer. It analyzes these images using an algorithm to ascertain an overall mood score, and then estimates whether the websites you visit have a positive or negative impact on your mood. The app can only track emotional gestures while you’re looking at your computer, but if you spend a large portion of time in front of a screen then it is able to collect a fair amount of data. Over the course of eight hours—a normal day for a remote worker—the app takes anywhere from 200 to 400 emotion captures. Each time it logs an emotion, your computer camera’s light will turn on, alerting you that it’s taking a picture.

The app works by picking up on small cues—a furrowed brow, squinted eyes, tightness in the jaw, the curve of a smile—to predict how a person is feeling throughout the day. The app is trained on a combination of 300,000 photos and daily mood journals from approximately 10,000 people, a collection of data that founder Dan Seider obtained from users of Stigma, his first mood-tracking app.

Founded in 2015, Stigma gave people a digital space to write down how they were feeling. It attracted 250,000 users over the course of a few years (the app is no longer active). Approximately 10,000 of those users opted into having their photo taken throughout the day, enabling Seider to match their written mood with a facial expression. He then used that data to develop an algorithm for estimating mood. The result is Misü.

As the app runs in the background of your computer, Misü develops a real-time score, giving you the ability to see your mood shift as you navigate from one site to another. Each person has their own baseline, though a common baseline is around 70, with happier moods ranging upwards of 80.

To test Misü’s accuracy, Seider used a portion of the personal mood assessments that had not been included in the training data. He analyzed a series of those photos with the algorithm and then checked the score it generated against the person’s written assessment. He says the algorithm is able to rate a person’s emotion correctly 86% of the time, which is on par with the Personal Health Questionnaire, a nine-question clinical screening tool for identifying various levels of depression.

Both psychologists and psychiatrists think mood-tracking apps like Stigma and Misü can help patients manage their mental health. The American Psychological Association notes that mood-tracking apps can be valuable for psychologists, too. When patients share their mood journals, it helps practitioners understand patient behavior outside the bounds of the clinician’s office. Patients can also see how certain things they do—such as working out, taking their medication, or drinking alcohol—affect how they feel.