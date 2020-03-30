UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:00 am

Watch the Lego recreation of 007’s ‘Thunderball’ jetpack scene you didn’t know you needed

Watch the Lego recreation of 007’s ‘Thunderball’ jetpack scene you didn’t know you needed
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

For many people, one of the bigger challenges of self-isolation, social distancing, sheltering in place, and working from home has been that they’ve also had to become homeschool teachers for their kids.

advertisement

Late last week, one father of two devised a creative project for his two young children that used creative thinking, problem-solving, and . . . James Bond?

Composer Jon Opstad decided to team up with his four- and six-year-old kids to use Lego for a shot-by-shot recreation of the jetpack scene from 1965’s Thunderball.

Here’s the original.

The special effects of the mid-60s look about as advanced as those available to Opstad and his young co-producers, so the similarities are stunning (save for the string in the air).

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Thunderball is the sixth-best Bond film (the fourth-best starring Sean Connery), so if you haven’t seen it already, there may be no better time.

Now, how about a Lego poker game from Casino Royale?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life