Watch the Lego recreation of 007’s ‘Thunderball’ jetpack scene you didn’t know you needed

For many people, one of the bigger challenges of self-isolation, social distancing, sheltering in place, and working from home has been that they’ve also had to become homeschool teachers for their kids.

Late last week, one father of two devised a creative project for his two young children that used creative thinking, problem-solving, and . . . James Bond?

Composer Jon Opstad decided to team up with his four- and six-year-old kids to use Lego for a shot-by-shot recreation of the jetpack scene from 1965’s Thunderball.

Been isolating at home with my wife & kids for a week now. For my contribution to home schooling my kids (aged 6 & 4) I chose the most obvious thing – creating a shot-by-shot recreation of the jet pack sequence from THUNDERBALL out of LEGO. [turn sound on] #JamesBond @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/s1ivrODq7s — Jon Opstad (@JonOpstad) March 27, 2020

Here’s the original.

The special effects of the mid-60s look about as advanced as those available to Opstad and his young co-producers, so the similarities are stunning (save for the string in the air).

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Thunderball is the sixth-best Bond film (the fourth-best starring Sean Connery), so if you haven’t seen it already, there may be no better time.