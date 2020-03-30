John Krasinski launches ‘good news’ show from his home during coronavirus, with help from Steve Carell

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been no shortage of feel-good stories to help counterbalance the horrifying headlines.

And now John Krasinski wants to bring you those heartwarming tales straight from, you guessed it, his home.

After putting out a call on Twitter for some good news amid the COVID-19 crisis, Krasinski spun his top picks into an evening-news-style show, Some Good News with John Krasinski. And what would a news show made in quarantine be without the classic Zoom attire? (Just watch the first episode to the end.)

Alright everybody, how about #SomeGoodNews ! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

“Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time,” Krasinski says at the top of the first segment. “But through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit still found a way to breakthrough and blow us all away.”

Krasinski details stories of people around the world showing hospital workers their appreciation for being on the front lines, a grandfather meeting his grandson for the first time through a window to keep in line with social distancing practices, and more.

He even flexes his interviewing skills, talking with a teenage cancer patient who received the social distancing equivalent of a welcome home celebration after finishing her last chemo treatment, as well as reminiscing with Steve Carell on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the start of The Office.