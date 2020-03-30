Amazon isn’t letting COVID-19 get in the way of its annual Prime Day sale

Despite major tech companies canceling their annual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic (or in Apple’s case, going digital-only ), Amazon appears to be moving ahead with its annual Prime Day sales bonanza, which normally takes place around July.

That’s according to leaked emails obtain by Business Insider. Those emails were sent from Amazon to third-party sellers and vendors urging them to be ready to ship their Prime Day inventory to Amazon fulfillment centers by May. Considering the volume of items Amazon shifts each year during its Prime Day sale, the emails surprised some who assumed the event wouldn’t take place as scheduled this year given the logistics and delivery problems Amazon has suffered from as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

But it’s also a surprise that Amazon is already openly planning for Prime Day this year, considering the company has come under scrutiny for worker safety issues at its warehouses during the pandemic. It’s not a good look for your company to be willing to put workers at risk for a glorified consumer-capitalist shopping holiday.

That being said, just because Amazon is instructing sellers to prepare their inventory for Prime Day doesn’t necessarily mean the company is planning to go ahead with it in July. Amazon could very well be taking a wait-and-see approach, planning for it, but willing to postpone it if necessary.

As an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider, the company hasn’t made “any announcements about Prime Day.” The spokesperson went on: “We remain focused on ensuring the safety of our associates and serving our customers, while naturally evaluating future plan[s].”