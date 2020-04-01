‘Nailed It’ on Netflix is your cozy, family-friendly, aspirational quarantine show

The third season of Ozark dropped on Netflix last Friday, and boy oh boy is it good, and holy hell is this not the best moment to watch it.

While being stuck at home on Day #(insert upside-down smile emoji) of this quarantine may seem like the perfect time for a 10-hour binge of a beloved drama, there’s just something about watching morally gray people attempt to unscrew themselves out of an impossible situation before it compromises them to a permanent end that feels so wrong right now.

Luckily, less than a week after the return of Ozark comes its diametric opposite, the antidotal, utterly soothing fourth season of Netflix’s Nailed It.

For the uninitiated, Nailed It is also a show about people trying to unscrew themselves out of an impossible situation, but in this case the situation is competitive Instagram-viral cake-making, and the stakes are blissfully piddling.

The show is hosted by comedy queen Nicole Byer—whom you may know from podcasts, TV, and being a general delight—along with French superstar chocolatier Jacques Torres, ostensibly the straight man in the duo, though he’s long since bent toward Byer’s arc of wackiness. These two preside over three amateur bakers competing to make confections whose difficulty level is way above their pay grade, for a grand prize of $10,000. The results—shown in side-to-side contrast with a pristine example—always find new ways to be terrible, while the contestants remain ever vigilant, hoping that maybe they’ll be the ones who finally get it right.

Nailed It is a cozy balm for dark days, the ideal quarantine watch. It’s like The Great British Bake-Off in its utter lack of reality-show cutthroat tension, but with more jokes and a lot less baking prowess. There’s no continuity to keep up with, no heroes or villains, no red herrings or tesseracts. We meet some nice if eccentric contestants, root for them to only fail a little, and laugh at their troubles, guilt-free, because they are fully in on the joke.

The show’s family-friendliness makes it something all quar-partners can enjoy together.