Our living spaces are bigger than ever. But not for the reason you think

Around the world, more people are living with more space at home than at any other time in history.

This may be surprising–cramped, dingy rooms are as familiar in Shanghai as they are in London. But on average, the space per person in Chinese homes has increased by about 323 square feet in 40 years, and by 43 square feet in the UK over the past 15 years.

This trend is linked to something called the “second demographic transition.” Put simply, as countries develop and individual incomes rise, people prioritize higher order needs, such as privacy, autonomy, and the fulfillment of personal ambitions.

Think of that feeling when you just need time by yourself. In high-income countries, it’s likely that you can expect to find somewhere in your home where you can shut yourself away and do what you want. These expectations can have implications for how much space we might expect per person in the home. Rather than having to watch a show all together in the living room, we might now expect to each have our own computer, or be able to watch our own television in our own bedroom.

Another aspect of this transition is that young people are likely to find partners and become parents later in life. Instead of moving from living with parents to living with a spouse, there are more opportunities to live alone–such as going to university. As a result, the number of people living in a household shrinks.

Likewise, households with multiple generations are on the decline. In Japan, 66% of women surveyed in 1950 expected children to support them in old age. In 1990, this fell to 16%. Some figures suggest that half of over 65-year-olds in high income countries now live alone. This means more one-person households, which drives up the house space per person. Around 40% of Scandinavian households and 30% of U.K. and U.S. households are occupied by one person.

More space, more energy

Having more space per person on average in homes helps reduce overcrowding. That’s good for reducing transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic. It may also mean there is enough space for desks, monitors, and toys for working at home, schooling, and entertaining children.