The real star of Andrew Cuomo’s press briefings? His PowerPoints

At this past Sunday’s briefing, Cuomo addressed the “apex” of the “curve,” a rather complicated way to describe how we need to slow the spread of coronavirus in correlation to the ability of hospitals to meet demand for new patients, step-by-step: What do you need at the apex? When will it happen? As he spoke, a corresponding “update” slide broke down his preparations into at-a-glance graphics: “Apex: 14-21 days,” reads the header, with three subcategorized needs below: beds, PPE, and staff.

Cuomo breaks down other terms that are making headlines, too. In a brief explainer, Cuomo explicitly laid out why ventilators are vital to the coronavirus crisis for those who had never heard of them, alongside a series of explanatory slides. The first shows an image of what a ventilator looks like, followed by a slide that explains the average length of use in two concise, color-coded points: “the average length of stay on a ventilator is usually 3-4 days”; “With COVID, patients stay on ventilators for 11-21 days,” the slide reads. It’s followed by a slide that outlines what will happen if there aren’t enough: He pulls out a bag valve mask that requires manual hand-pumping to operate. “No thank you,” says the subsequent slide. Cuomo also lays out data to respond directly to recent lobs from President Trump, who questioned New York’s need for 30,000 to 40,000 ventilators. Alongside the slide headline: “Question: Do you really need 30k ventilators?” “Answer: Numbers – Data – Science say: 140,000 hospital beds. 30,000 ICU/ventilators at apex. Ventilators cost about $25k – $45k each.” Cuomo explained that the state is preparing for that aforementioned apex—the height of public need—based on data. And with a price tag of up to $45,000 each, “I have no desire to procure more ventilators than we need.” In the age of misinformation, Cuomo is attempting to combat fiction with fact. In the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis, Cuomo’s briefings provide a form of daily stasis. It shows you don’t necessarily need the sleek design of, say, this new Wieden + Kennedy coronavirus PSA to communicate well. Governor Cuomo’s low-fi PowerPoints are equally as good, if not better, from an information design standpoint: clear, concise, and to the point. “We’re fighting two things: we’re fighting the virus, and we’re fighting the fear,” Cuomo said at his briefing this past Sunday. There’s also a clear lesson for governors, public health officials, and other politicians who will face this pandemic’s apex next: clear information design gives constituents the power to fight both.