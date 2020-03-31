Millions of coronavirus robocalls are spamming our phones every day

The average American already receives about 325 unwanted robocalls a year, research says . And now, many of those robocalls aim to capitalize on people’s coronavirus fears.

The phone-spam-blocking app YouMail recently told The Washington Post’s Tony Romm that a million coronavirus robocalls have been going out daily for the past few weeks. Many of these robocalls are highly suspect, as scammers try to scare the people on the other end of the line into parting with personal information or money. It’s yet another way that bad actors are trying to take advantage of people during the international crisis.

Transaction Network Services told Politico that one scammer sent out half a million robocalls about how coronavirus could impact student loans. Another robocall, which went out to people in the Los Angeles area, was offering “safety and medical kits.”

Nomorobo, which sells a robocall blocking app, says it has detected calls that claim to be from the “United States Department of Health,” the “E.P.A.’s Emerging Viral Pathogen Program,” and the “medical administrator.” The company intercepted a recent robocall that said: “Thank you for calling coronavirus hotline. Because of the limited testing we are first taking Medicare members. Will the free at-home test be just for you or for you and your spouse?”

Another robocall blocking app, RoboKiller, discovered a spam text message that reads, “R you and your family prepared for Covid-19? This mask could b ur life line.” The text message contains a suspicious-looking web link, RoboKiller says.

Other robocalls offer dodgy health insurance or loans to cover coronavirus treatment costs. Still others propose housecleaning services to get rid of the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration says any company that offers a food item or dietary supplement that can protect against COVID-19, a test you can take at home, a prophylactic drug to ward off the virus, or any kind of vaccine, is likely to be a scammer. “Some people and companies are trying to profit from this pandemic by selling unproven and illegally marketed products that make false claims, such as being effective against the coronavirus,” the agency said in a statement.