The impossible for capitalism is suddenly possible

In the last few years, the political science concept of the Overton Window—the range of ideas seen as politically acceptable—entered the zeitgeist. Both the campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are seen as having stretched the Overton Window, bringing ideas into the mainstream that had previously been radical.

Just a few weeks ago, it was radical to think of luxury goods production lines being reoriented to make products of collective necessity or CEOs committing their entire attention to a public health crisis. It would have been radical to think of fine dining restaurants pivoting to serve the food insecure. It would have been radical to think of grounded flights and 50% less pollution in one month. It would have been radical to think of not prioritizing annual growth, year after year after year.

It would have been radical to think of a major company ever saying this, as clothing company Arc’teryx just did: “Pull the emergency handbrake on business as usual and, individually and collectively, accept the choice of hitting one of two buttons: the panic or the pause. Let’s embrace the pause.”

Now, all of those things have happened in the space of a few days. What was radical is now the norm— not just accepted, but so strongly required (legally and morally) that companies would be vilified if they did not take these steps.

The idea that companies, markets, the capitalist system could ever stop, change course, and focus on what matters seemed absurd just a few weeks ago. The question for business becomes: What’s possible for companies today that was impossible, and what’s impossible today that was once possible?

Some of what was accepted now seems absurd. Lobbying to shrink and undermine government seems absurd now that it’s the only thing between us and the abyss. Almost all of the advertising on TV seems absurd—messages imploring consumption for a lifestyle that doesn’t exist right now. Relics of a past era that look naive — simple optimism and individualism from an era that feels ancient already.

So how should companies navigate this era?