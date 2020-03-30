This clever keychain helps you avoid touching surfaces

With reports that coronavirus pathogens can live on surfaces for up to 72 hours , minimizing the frequency with which we touch things is paramount. But it’s hard to do. You can’t exactly avoid doorknobs and punching your PIN into card readers at the grocery store. Enter StatGear, a survival product company founded by a retired New York City paramedic. Its new device, Hygiene Hand , makes it so that you don’t have to come into contact with anything at all.

Hygiene Hand is a small, simple keychain made of solid brass. Inspired by how frequently we touch surfaces—from doors to elevator buttons to point-of-sale touch screens—Hygiene Hand is designed to hook onto round handles and features a loop to slip a finger into for leverage. The product also works as a stylus in place of a human finger, so the flat tip is safe to use on phone screens and at the ATM. StatGear designed the keychain to be made of brass, an inherently antimicrobial material.

The designers launched a Kickstarter to fund the production of the tool several days ago; since then, the campaign has surpassed its initial $5,000 goal by . . . a lot. As of this writing, 2,356 people have backed it to the tune of $102,338.

StatGear isn’t the only company to design a tool for avoiding direct contact with shared surfaces. Virus Hook is another such device that’s crowdsourcing funding on Kickstarter, and the creators have beat their funding goal too. This product has some distinct differences: There’s a bottle opener and pocket clip attached, along with a hook and button pusher. But Hygiene Hand takes the cake for its simplicity.

The device is expected to retail for $25. Unfortunately, it’s not slated to ship until May. Until then, stay inside!