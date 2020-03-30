How to keep your business thriving during (and after) the coronavirus

Google. Amazon. Apple. These were some of the earliest corporations that mandated remote working because of COVID-19.

Since then, nearly all businesses have followed suit as national and global agencies recommend social distancing to curb the spread of the virus. For huge firms with seemingly unlimited resources and technology, this displacement may be nothing more than a minor inconvenience. Leaders of smaller businesses are likely struggling with a new reality where social distancing is a requirement, not a suggestion.

Previously, remote work was more a perk than a necessity for companies. Before the pandemic, just 41 percent of businesses globally had virtual office capabilities, which leaves a huge chunk of employees suddenly adrift in uncharted territory.

It’s unclear how long businesses will have to work through this new reality, but one thing is apparent: The executives who see this challenge as an opportunity will see their businesses thrive. Here are three ways you can make this outcome a reality for your company.

Lead by example

A fully remote workforce means the only “face-to-face” interaction you’ll have with employees is through videoconferencing. Some of the best ideas come through idle chat in the office, something harder in a virtual setting, but those days don’t have to end just because you’re at home.

As the head of your company, take the initiative to be readily available in virtual channels. If your employees see that you’re accessible, they’ll be more likely to follow your lead and share their thoughts and ideas with you and their colleagues.

These are the types of lessons I extol to my students as the academic director of Columbia University’s Executive MS in Technology Management program, through which candidates can grow their leadership skills in an increasingly digital world. As important as technology will become during this period of uncertainty, it means nothing if it’s not used in conjunction with strong leadership tactics.