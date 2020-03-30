This working couple shares their 3 secrets for keeping their marriage thriving during quarantine

Several weeks ago, before the “sheltering in place” orders and the rise of “social distancing,” we fancied ourselves as marriage experts. We had developed elaborate systems to divide roles and responsibilities. We felt more connected than at any other point in our marriage. We were even writing the final pages of a book together on, you guessed it, marriage.

Then along came COVID-19, and, overnight, all our elaborate systems and habits were disrupted, all by a virus that, thankfully, neither of us had.

There was the question of how we were going to keep doing our weekly date-hike ritual on Saturday mornings. “What do we do with our 8-year-old daughter when the grandparents (her usual babysitters) are in self-quarantine lockdown?”

There was the question of dividing basic tasks around the house. “Who cooks dinner and reads with our daughter each night now that Kaley’s no longer traveling for work and we’re all here at home, all the time?”

There was even the question about how to find time to be alone. “Now that we’re working from home, never more than 50 feet apart, and homeschooling a small child, how do we avoid getting totally sick of each other?”

In short, we’ve been experiencing what so many other couples have reported these days—that the shock of COVID-19 extends well beyond the public health system and the economy. For most busy professionals, this pandemic has also disrupted years and even decades of habits that shape the way we do marriage.

So how can we ensure that our marriage survives and even thrives during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic? Here are three practical strategies.