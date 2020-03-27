The airlines, due to get huge bailout, have spent more than $300M on lobbying since the last one

This story was produced by MapLight , a nonprofit organization that reveals the influence of money in politics.

The nation’s four major airlines and their trade organization have spent more than $350 million on lobbying federal officials since their last bailout — the equivalent of more than $650,000 for every House and Senate member.

The airline industry, which received $5 billion in taxpayer funds and another $10 billion in loan guarantees after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington, is the likely recipient of $50 billion in taxpayer money and guarantees under a sweeping $2 trillion stimulus bill.

A MapLight analysis of federal lobbying records through the end of 2019, the latest data available, shows the industry’s lobbying peaked in 2008, with airlines spending $29.4 million to influence lawmakers amid a financial crisis. During 2019, the last year for which data are available, they spent $19.2 million. The largest annual expenditure was made in 2017 by Airlines for America, the industry trade organization that spent $8.6 million to lobby on issues that included a mammoth tax cut for corporations.

The industry is viewed as an essential and fragile, if deeply unpopular, sector of the U.S. economy. Before the coronavirus pandemic decimated air traffic, passenger and cargo airlines made 28,000 daily flights carrying 2.5 million passengers and moving 58,000 tons of cargo through more than 220 countries.

Since 2001, three of the four major U.S. airlines — United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines — have declared bankruptcy. Only Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has escaped a Chapter 11 filing; its chief executive told CNBC earlier this month that the decline in air travel “has a 9/11-like feel.”

“No one can be blamed for this,” President Donald Trump, the former owner of a failed airline, said at a press conference last week. “We went from full planes to, boom, empty.”