4 expert tips to help you brainstorm while you’re working remotely

There are two standard ways folks brainstorm in an office. One: Get in front of a whiteboard and spout off ideas. Two: Bounce around the office and hope something sparks your creativity.

You can’t do either of those when working remotely—and honestly, that’s a good thing.

Bouncing from the coffee room to the break room to the ping-pong room and hoping work gets done will waste a lot of energy. You might get some good ideas. But that’s in spite of your efforts, not because of your efforts. And relying on random, chance encounters to do creative work seems incredibly fragile.

With that in mind, here are some tips from me and other remote work leaders on the best ways to brainstorm remotely.

Use an online whiteboard

If you’re used to using a whiteboard, there’s no reason to give that up cold turkey. Instead, you can use an online whiteboard. It gives you the benefits of visual thinking and collaboration without having to be in the same room as your teammates. Most of these apps offer templates, and you can drag and drop, use real-time collaboration features like comments, attach files, and even present your brainstorms to the rest of your team.

Kieran Flanagan, vice president of marketing at HubSpot’s team, uses Miro to brainstorm remotely. He says it’s the closest he’s gotten to the in-person experience of riffing on an idea.

But remember, any sketch or doodle app could be turned into a digital whiteboard. At Zapier, we sometimes use Google Docs to get the job done. You can use indentation and spacing to get a sense of hierarchy, add comments to create different conversation threads, and even throw some shapes on there.