17 iconic lines from Netflix’s bonkers ‘Tiger King’ that’ll soon be on t-shirts

“I can almost promise you some of you will be urinated on,” says Joe Exotic, the feline-fanatical focal point of Netflix’s Tiger King .

For context, the Southern-fried PT Barnum of jungle cats says this by way of warning his zoo audience just how close they’re going to get to the many lions and tigers he has on hand. Then he drops the kicker: “If that happens, we have t-shirts in the gift shop that says, ‘I got peed on by a tiger.'”

At the mention of this shirt—less than 15 minutes into the compulsively watchable docuseries—leagues of bleeding-edge fashionistas likely reach for their phones to find out whether such a shirt is actually available. (I mean, there’s this?) No telling how long a shelf-life such acid-washed ironywear will have, but it’s an ideal shirt for right now, with Tiger King quickly becoming one of the most talked-about offerings from Netflix in some time and dropping right in the middle of everyone’s quarantine.

Amazingly, though, the bonkers, seven-part documentary is so consistently quotable that any number of lines spoken during it might make even better fodder for DIY t-shirts.

Tiger King tells the tale of Joe Exotic, the exact average between a Danny McBride character and a Christopher Guest character. When we meet Joe, he’s a showboating Oklahoma zookeeper with a rebellious streak who is destined to go to prison for the attempted murder of his nemesis, an animal activist named Carole Baskin. The story of how Joe ends up in prison is populated by a de facto Halloween costume factory of a cast, and is filled by so many outlandish, heartbreaking, and hilarious WTF moments, it would be a crime to reveal too many of them here.

The series started its life as a Wondery podcast, before directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin turned the story into a seven-part documentary for Netflix. Kate McKinnon has signed on to play Carole Baskin in a separate series for Universal, with nobody attached to play Joe Exotic or any of the other juicy roles yet. (Although the internet is now ablaze with speculation on who should play Joe, with some actors even advocating for themselves.)

Before the movie version arrives, though, enjoy the raw carnage of the documentary, whose memorable characters are destined to be quoted in perpetuity.