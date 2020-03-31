4 ways to be a resilient leader during the coronavirus crisis

There have been few times in our history that have demanded as much from our leaders as the coronavirus pandemic. One of the top qualities we need is resiliency—the ability to recognize the harsh realities of the day and inspire people to believe we can power through the crisis, and take action to do so.

Carl Robinson, the founding partner of Vantage Leadership Consulting, a Chicago-based executive coaching firm, has these four recommendations for the kind of leaders we need.

Deliver a compelling message

Have a message that makes others want to believe and follow them in times of crisis. We all hope that the current crisis will come to an end, that the world will get back to “normal,” and that we all will be able to pursue our careers and lives with optimism. And so we look to those leaders who can chart a path forward.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one such leader. He has a clear and inspiring message. In his press briefings he has consistently urged all Americans to take action in this war against COVID-19. His call is for “all hands on deck.”

Whatever your role and title, seize every opportunity to lead others to the “high ground” by giving them a vision of what’s possible and what’s needed to achieve the possible. And don’t be afraid to deliver the same message over and over again. Your followers need to know that you believe in it deeply.

Show confidence

No one will follow a leader who is halting in his style or uncertain about how things will turn out. A leader who is confident earns the trust of those around him.

“Confidence,” explains Robinson, “is born of experience. A leader who has weathered difficult times establishes an ability to work through these circumstances. That self-confidence comes from having bounded back before. This is very helpful for dealing with situations that companies are facing today.”