Forget Facebook: Zoom is the tech industry’s newest problem child

This story may sound familiar: A tech company, basking in the glow of viral user growth, becomes an investor darling. Over the span of just a few months, the company’s valuation doubles. More than that, it becomes a cultural phenomenon, beloved by users of all ages and flooded with examples of feel-good creativity .

But there is a dark underside to this company. It has a child abuse problem. And a porn problem. And a privacy problem. Does anyone care?

Today, the problem platform is Zoom, but there’s a reason this narrative feels like déjà vu. It’s because we’ve seen it before with YouTube, Facebook, and every other Silicon Valley platform that has spent the past decade monetizing users while evading regulation. Moreover, we’ll see it with every platform that follows, unless we finally make policy changes that protect users and hold platforms accountable.

There were problems with Zoom well before our current moment. A lifetime ago, way back in 2015, Pennsylvania courts sent a man to prison for broadcasting his rape of a 6-year-old boy to viewers on Zoom. Federal prosecutor Austin Berry referred to Zoom as “the Netflix of child pornography” in his closing remarks, according to The New York Times.

Zoom says it has improved its ability to police such content. But over the last several weeks, as people self-isolating at home have flocked to the service, many are seeing their happy hours and discussion groups “Zoombombed” by users broadcasting graphic pornography.

For adults, such disruptions can be a mostly laughing matter. But for children—one of Zoom’s fastest-growing constituencies, as schools and daycares shut down—the ramifications are far different. Will teachers powering up the video service for the first time realize that the onus is on them to switch on Zoom’s troll-prevention setting?

It’s also possible that Zoom has been violating the protections children are due by sending data from its iOS app to third parties including Facebook, as Vice previously reported. Zoom has since deleted the lines of code that sent data to Facebook, but during the weeks when schools were starting to experiment with Zoom, the company was passing along each user’s time zone and the identifier used by advertisers to target ads, among other information. (Mashable previously reported on Zoom’s policy regarding sharing personal data but did not name Facebook.)