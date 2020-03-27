An official World Health Organization COVID-19 app is coming soon

One of the most dangerous things about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is the misinformation spreading about it. While tech giants such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter have taken steps to stem COVID-19 misinformation on their platforms, it’s still incredibly easy to stumble upon misleading or incorrect information about the disease while we’re thumbing away at our smartphones trying to pass the time in self-isolation.

But the World Health Organization will soon be launching an app that makes finding factual and up-to-date information about COVID-19 a breeze, reports 9to5Google. The app will reportedly be called WHO MyHealth and is scheduled to be released for iOS and Android as early as Monday, March 30.

What interesting about the app is it’s being built by an open-source collective of individuals made up of former Microsoft and Google employees and WHO advisors. Matter of fact, due to its open-source nature, anyone who wants to can get an immediate preview of the app by downloading the latest build over at GitHub.

When the app launches next Monday, it’s expected to be a hub of information about how to protect yourself from the virus as well as offering travel advice and calling out misinformation that’s readily floating around about COVID-19. However, the app is expected to add more features over time, including the ability to receive location-specific notifications and self-triaging tools to help a person understand whether they may have the disease.

Further down the line, the app makers are envisioning WHO MyHealth to be capable of what’s known as “contract tracing.” This is a technique that uses smartphone data to track individuals and alert them to whether they have been in a location that’s a COVID-19 hotspot or in direct contact with someone who has become infected with COVID-19.