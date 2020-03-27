Corporate America must learn to innovate frugally to get through the coronavirus crisis

As hospitals grapple with a shortage of masks and ventilators in their fight against COVID-19, creative solutions are emerging worldwide.

MIT researchers have invented an open-source, low-cost ventilator that could be built for just $100, compared to the $30,000 commercial ventilator. Maker’s Asylum, a makerspace in Mumbai, has designed an inexpensive face shield that can be quickly assembled anywhere in India. And, using 3D-printed components, sporting goods giant Decathlon converted its snorkeling masks used by scuba divers into makeshift ventilators now used in hospitals in northern Italy.

All these ingenious yet effective solutions demonstrate the power of frugal innovation, a disruptive strategy for developing products faster, better, cheaper. Thousands of nimble entrepreneurs have long practiced frugal innovation in resource-constrained emerging markets like Africa and India—where it’s known as jugaad, an improvised fix—to creatively solve critical socioeconomic issues on a shoestring.

Frugal innovation is the need of the hour in the U.S., with the economy decimated by coronavirus. U.S. firms need a frugal and agile mind-set to not only survive during the current health crisis but also to innovate for success in the recessionary post-coronavirus word. A drastically new world where cost-conscious customers will seek more value for less.

Sadly, corporate America is ill-equipped to innovate frugally and flexibly. Indeed, frugal innovation, which emphasizes speed, agility, and affordability, is the antithesis of how corporate America innovates, instead relying on insular R&D labs, big budgets, and rigid go-to-market processes.

Yet, some forward-thinking Fortune 500 firms—such as Best Buy, Cisco, GE Healthcare, IBM, Mastercard, Medtronic, and PepsiCo—have successfully piloted and adopted frugal innovation as an alternative way to “do better with less”—i.e., deliver greater value to customers quicker at less cost.

Best Buy and Cisco, for instance, have developed telemedicine solutions that enable doctors to remotely engage with their patients—especially elderly ones—and continuously monitor their condition, thus delivering better, proactive care at lower cost. And PepsiCo has leveraged its Global Value Innovation Center in India to build cost-effective, eco-friendly, and agile supply chain systems—like cold chains—that can deliver its products faster, better, cheaper (imagine a cold chain cleverly optimized to deliver both beverages and life-saving vaccines?).