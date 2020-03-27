How the streetwear brand Chinatown Market is keeping hypebeasts cool during the quarantine

Brands responding to Covid-19 with emails to consumers about how they’re responding to the pandemic has become a thing of cliché.

But in the streetwear game, cliché is boring.

For Chinatown Market, the popular streetwear brand known for collaborations with Cole Haan, Chief Keef, Crocs, Puma, Erykah Badu, and more, it’s important to keep consumers engaged in compelling ways that reflect its brand ethos, which centers around trending topics and DIY culture.

So it is using this time of social distancing and uncertainty to empower consumers through social media engagement in creative ways that turn feelings of hopelessness into digital altruism while also keeping the brand energized.

Cool but conscious kids sitting idly at home can tune into Chinatown Market’s Instagram TV where they can learn how to tie-dye. They can also learn how to customize their sneakers, make purchases without leaving the ‘gram, and participate in live streams where they are encouraged to pitch design concepts and watch graphic designers bring their ideas to life. The best ideas might actually be produced, and in times of crisis, Chinatown Market leverages its creative callouts for charitable opportunities with proceeds going to various causes. Last week, there was an Instagram callout for people to rep their cities. The cities that got the most participation received donations to food banks and other organizations related to coronavirus relief.

“We want to be mindful of being conscious. We want to actually help people in these communities and not be perceived as trying to ignore the situation,” says Dan Altmann, Chinatown Market’s president. “It’s about making people feel connected to the product. We know they’ll like it and that it will probably sell anyways, but we also pay attention to and engage people around actually giving back, whether it’s for the Australian wildfires or for this, and stay true to that message.”