This fan built a ‘Minecraft’ model of the entire Earth—to scale. Sure, why not?

Who: Minecraft-loving YouTuber PippenFTS.

Why we care: A lot of people talk about having the whole world in the palm of their hand, but now one man has actually gone and done it.

“To be born in this time period allows us, for the first time in human history, to see the majesty of our birthplace in its totality,” says the man who goes by Pippen. He then proceeds to climb the 8,000-meter height of Mt. Everest inside the world of Minecraft, where he has created a 1:1 scale model of the entire planet Earth.

Using a modpack called Cubic Chunks, which makes Minecraft more realistic, along with the Terra 1:1 mod, which uses online, public datasets to create some of the planet’s landscapes, Pippen has brought satellite photos to virtual life in an exciting new way. His scale model of the Earth has a sweeping grandeur that may just push the boundaries of Minecraft exploration further than its creators ever intended it to go. Furthermore, it proves that if you dream big, and you have access to satellite photos and a whole lot of time on your hands, there’s no end to what you can accomplish online.

Have a look at the video below to find out more about how Pippen accomplished this feat and to see what it looks like.