5 ways to learn new career skills for free during the COVID-19 crisis

With COVID-19 sending everyone inside, you may be wondering what to do with all the extra time at home. Instead of getting lost in the sea of scary news and social media posts, turn your attention back to work. With many live events going digital, and so many more resources already available online, now is the time to get ahead and bolster your résumé. This is how you boost your skills or learn new ones for free.

Attend virtual events

During the quarantine, events that wouldn’t normally be available online are now being offered virtually. Large events, such as Salesforce Connections and the Adobe Summit, are not only virtual this year but free to attend—making them available to you regardless of location or budget.

To make the most out of every virtual event, treat each one as you would if you were attending in person:

Connect with attendees before, during, and after

Post on social media using the event hashtag

Plan ahead to find the workshops and talks that are most valuable to you

Cowork virtually

Coworking isn’t just a way to beat loneliness; it’s also a great way to learn from others and get the accountability you need to complete that course or update your résumé with new certifications. Taylor Jacobson, founder and CEO of Focusmate, explains:

“Most of us have new skills we aspire to learn, but chipping away when we’re stuck at home requires a superhuman act of willpower. We’re used to relying on in-person structures—go to a dance studio, take a yoga class, meet your guitar teacher. These structures provide the accountability to actually show up, invest time, and make progress.”

In “Find a Virtual Accountability Partner to Keep You Honest—and Focused,” Jacobson explains how he and a friend used virtual coworking to keep one another company while working on their respective projects. “What ensued was two hours of insane productivity—neither of us had experienced anything like it.”

Find a friend (or a few) and encourage each other to use this time productively. Share, learn, and get the work done so when you go back to your workplace, you’ll be ready to take your career to the next level.

Take a free digital course

It’s easier than ever to further your education and career skills with the millions of courses at your fingertips, thanks to sites such as Lynda, Udemy, Skillshare, and much more. With COVID-19 keeping you home, now you have the time to dedicate to starting and completing a course. What’s more, some course sites are now offering discounts to make learning available to everyone in quarantine.