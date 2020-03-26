All the ways to get free therapy during the coronavirus pandemic

Homebound? Anxious? On edge? Us too. This is a great week to discover that online therapy is just as excellent as the in-person variety. Here are free appointments you can make right now:
- Real. A new therapy startup called Real is offering a month of free online group sessions as well as one-on-one appointments.
- COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline. New York governor Andrew Cuomo called for volunteers to staff a mental health hotline, and six thousand therapy professionals responded. You can make a free phone appointment at 844-863-9314.
- Talkspace.com. The sleek virtual therapy startup is offering seven-day free trials and $100 off (with code 1004U)—enough for multiple appointments. For a thorough review of other online therapy options, check out the Wirecutter’s analysis.
- Other options. The National Alliance on Mental Illness released an extensive list of affordable and free coronavirus pandemic support options, such as 7cups.com, Emotions Anonymous, and warmlines (emotional support lines) nationwide.
- Headspace. The excellent meditation app is offering free access to its Weathering the Storm section, as well as its workplace toolkit, guided meditations, and exercises for employers and employees. Freebies are also available for educators and healthcare workers.