Mom spreads a little joy for overworked Walmart employees with hilarious Post-It notes

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, there’s been the women and men of the hour you’d expect in a global health crisis: the nurses and doctors manning overcrowded hospitals, first responders, the scientists working around the clock for a vaccine, etc.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, not all heroes wear scrubs and white coats.

The rapid influx of online and in-store shopping has pushed grocery store employees and those fulfilling and delivering online orders to the frontlines as well. From Amazon announcing its intention to hire 100,000 new workers to keep up with demand to the the pandemonium of panicked customers wiping out shelves and even breaking into fights, COVID-19 is pushing many overworked (and probably still chronically underpaid) employees to the brink.

So one woman in North Baltimore, Ohio decided to spread a little joy in her local Walmart with a series of cheeky Post-It notes she left around the store.

In a Facebook post, Amy Cook explained she wanted to “to spread some cheer and hopefully giggles in this stressful time.”

One note on a row of Gas-X tablets read: “If you can smell their fart, you’re not far enough apart.” Another on a the CD section read: “Post Malone suspended his tour. Does that make him Postponed Malone?”