An extrovert’s guide to working from home during self-isolation

In the olden times, before social distancing became the new normal, extroverts would happily go to the office , congregate with friends, and even chat up perfect strangers to get the stimuli they need. That’s because extroverts are energized by being around other people—a fact that may be misunderstood by more introverted people. A 2019 report by researchers from the University of Toronto described the “prototypical extrovert” as talkative and outgoing, as well as preferring to take charge, express positive emotion, and seek out new experiences. These attributes give them a “small, persistent advantage in the workplace,” the report found.

But now that one in three workers has been sent home for an undetermined period of time during the to work remotely and physically distance, extroverts may be at a disadvantage. “With extroverts, the superpower is building community,” says psychologist Melba J. Nicholson Sullivan. “How do you build and sustain community without this physical contact, without being present with people and being able to read and feel their energy?” she says. Without such stimuli, extroverts may feel lonely, sad, or depressed.

A combination of technology and resourcefulness is helping some extroverts cope with their isolation. Here are some ways extroverts can connect in an era of social distancing:

Opt for face time

Whether it’s a meeting with coworkers or a virtual happy hour with friends or your monthly book club, make ample use of the videoconferencing tools available to you, says executive coach and leadership consultant Susan Bernstein. One of her corporate clients sent employees money for lunch and then hosted a virtual social lunch on Zoom for coworkers to connect. “There are ways that we can join other virtual gatherings and start our own gatherings,” she says.

Reach out to colleagues

Deloitte principal Melinda Reno leads a team and is a self-described extrovert. She craves the social interaction of her office, “even if it’s just me in the same room as others and not directly working with them just hearing the buzz of activity around me. It keeps me going,” she says.

Extroverts may find it helpful to talk things through with others, so having access to coworkers is important. Reno has found that her style has changed a bit since she’s been working remotely, and she’s thinking through her ideas more before she reaches out to colleagues for input and discussion. “Instead of jumping right on my idea that I want to start brainstorming on, why don’t I spend a little bit more time thinking it out, jotting it down, getting a little bit more out of it to stress test and proof point it, get it more organized,” she says. By bringing more developed ideas to colleagues, she finds the discussions are more fruitful.

Seek out interactive experiences

Beyond the office, Reno finds that feeding her competitive nature helps stave off the effects of remote work. She does online group exercise classes for the interaction and competition. “I immediately ordered a Peloton because I liked the sense of the leader board competition, seeing people in the room on my screen. That made me feel like I was with a group and that I was competing there,” she says.