Sam Bee looks to furries to guide us through the coronavirus crisis

Who: The team at Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Amy Hoggart.

Why we care: Good ideas sometimes come from unexpected places. Consider the furry community, prone to the kink of wearing Disney World mascot-style animal costumes in public. Is it an unusual lifestyle? Absolutely. However, it just might be one that presents a path toward thriving in these antimicrobial times.

On the first episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee since the rapid spread of COVID-19 plunged much of America into quarantine, the hygienic wisdom of the furry community is on display. Correspondent Amy Hoggart infiltrates a furry convention that took place earlier this month to interview people who are used to wearing protective covering over their entire bodies while interacting with others.

Although the segment was filmed before the gravity of this pandemic truly set in, it has already proved prescient. People have since started donning dinosaur costumes to go shopping, walk their dogs, and do curbside pickup at stores.

Have a look at the video below to see what other pearls of advice furries have beneath those costumes.