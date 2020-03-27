The 25 best family-friendly documentaries you can stream right now

We’re all burning through titles on our streaming platforms, and for good reason. There’s never been a better time to settle in and watch all the series and movies that have been lingering on our lists. But when you have kids under the age of 16, nightmare-inducing true crime series and the dark and ridiculous (and yes, addictive) titles that are currently dropping—we’re looking at you, Tiger King—probably aren’t what you’re looking for. That’s why we rounded up the 25 best family-friendly documentary titles currently available on HBO, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Shirkers

Slow-paced and compelling, Shirkers is a first-person account of novelist and filmmaker Sandy Tan’s quest to find the first film she ever made—and the man who stole it from her, way back in 1992. There are plenty of twists and turns with a melancholic dash of stolen youth. Watch on Netflix. The Bad Kids

Another doc with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Bad Kids is an observational work that follows students at Black Rock Continuation High School, an alternative school for at-risk students in an impoverished community in the Mojave Desert. The film focuses on one principal and her unwavering support for her students. Watch on Netflix or iTunes. Notes on Blindness

This film re-creates one man’s onset of blindness in the days before the birth of his son, based off the audio diary he created during his descent into sightlessness. It’s poetic, artistic, and heart-wrenching. Watch on Netflix or Amazon Prime. E-Team

A film about the atrocities civilians suffer at the hands of dictators is never going to be easy to watch, but E-Team makes it as inspiring and hopeful as possible by following the Human Rights Watch Emergencies Team as they risk their lives working on the front lines in Libya and Syria. Watch on Netflix. Sky Ladder

Sky Ladder follows the contemporary pyrotechnic artist Cai Guo-Qiang along his 20-year-long quest to create a ladder made of fireworks in the sky. This film chronicles Guo-Qiang’s journey—through his words and those of the people closest to him—from a troubled childhood to the moment he sees his dreams come true. It is an incredibly satisfying and “wow”-inducing film. Watch on Netflix. Virunga

This 2014 Oscar-nominated documentary tells the story of four individuals who risk their lives to protect some of the world’s last mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park within the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo. It’s a wildlife documentary, a war film, and an exploration of corporate greed. Watch on Netflix.

advertisement

advertisement