Coronavirus stimulus checks: What we know so far

Lawmakers in the U.S. have promised (but not yet delivered) a monumental $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that’s expected to include $250 billion for direct payments to Americans. You may already be wondering: “Where’s my damn check?”

Crucially, the Senate and House have yet to vote on the bill, and it could wind up further revised and delayed. That’s why you should not bank on swift monetary relief from the Feds. Bearing that in mind, here’s what we know about the proposed stimulus checks so far.