Here’s how many jobs each state could lose due to COVID-19

Coronavirus-related job losses are already piling up , and now a new prediction from the Economic Policy Institute says 14 million jobs could be cut by the summer—even with $1 trillion in fiscal stimulus.

The EPI published a map Wednesday showing how the estimated 14 million job losses are likely to be distributed among the 50 states:

In absolute terms: California and Texas are projected to lose the greatest number of jobs, with California losing 1,609,975 and Texas losing 1,180,580.

In relative terms: Nevada is projected to lose the greatest percentage of its private-sector workforce, with 14.2%, or 177,749 people, out of work. The explanation is likely to be that leisure, hospitality, and retail—the industries hit hardest by coronavirus—make up 40.2% of the state’s total private-sector employment, which is the greatest percentage among all 50 states.

The EPI said it based its distribution heavily on states’ relative shares of leisure, hospitality, and retail jobs. But the group also proffered a spreadsheet detailing states’ relative shares of natural resources, mining, and manufacturing jobs—so with a little number-crunching, you can make your own projections by assigning weight to alternate at-risk industries, if you’re so inclined.

While the EPI’s new prediction includes $1 trillion in fiscal stimulus, the group estimates that we’ll need at least $2.1 trillion to “restore the country to a reasonable economic health.” Congress is set to vote on a $2 trillion stimulus package later today—if it passes, it may impact job loss projections.