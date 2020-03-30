Adaptability should be your new hire’s top soft skill. Here’s how to test for it

In virtually every profession, workers need demonstrable qualifications and skills to be considered competent. When looking for a new job, candidates may highlight these on their résumés, hoping to stand out from the competition. In the past, employers may have relied exclusively on résumés to determine which individuals to interview. However, as the workplace evolves so must recruitment, and hiring managers can no longer rely solely on résumés to identify top candidates.

Soft skills, those attributes that are often developed through experiences rather than education, can elevate a competently skilled employee to a rock-star staffer. Soft skills are personal traits or attributes that can enhance interpersonal communication and be used in a multitude of ways, ranging from defusing conflict to motivating others. Given the evolving nature of work, these capabilities are increasingly important to employers.

Teamwork, problem-solving, and dependability are all examples of soft skills that are important in the workplace. However, adaptability may be the most important soft skill of all. Employees with high adaptability are better equipped to take on new tasks, learn new technologies, and develop new proficiencies, all skills that provide positive benefits to companies working to keep up with the changing times.

Identifying adaptable applicants

The modern workplace is ever-changing, with flexible work schedules, artificial intelligence integration, and all-remote teams becoming increasingly common. To maintain profitability and engagement, employers should consider testing job candidates for their adaptability quotient, meaning the capability to acclimate and thrive under changing circumstances.

Companies should look for candidates who are resilient, innovative, and calm under pressure. Asking interviewees to share examples of situations where they have demonstrated these capabilities can help employers assess their adaptability.

Consider discussing the following scenarios:

Tell me about a time when you had to work with someone who was either difficult or had a different work style than yours.

Have you ever had a project suddenly change after putting in a considerable amount of time? How did you handle this change?

Describe a time when you were given a task out of your usual scope of work and how you handled it.

Tell me about a time when you had to learn a new software or work process.

When starting a new job, what are the biggest challenges?

If the answers trend toward negativity, this could be a red flag. Hiring managers can use the applicant’s responses to gain a deeper insight into the person, how they react to change, if they are quick to make excuses, become defensive, or show disdain for coworkers with whom they may not see eye to eye.