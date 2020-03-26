MIT researchers made maps that show your area’s COVID-19 risk score

The coronavirus is moving at a blurring rate. But researchers, doctors, and health officials still have a lot to learn from even the most recent events. That’s why a group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has released a set of tools aimed at helping officials find the people most likely to suffer negative effects from the coronavirus. Included in those resources are a couple of maps that identify the most risk-prone counties all around the U.S.

“I think there’s some very dark days ahead, and in those dark days state and local officials will want to know where are those vulnerable people,” says Simon Johnson, a professor of entrepreneurship at MIT and the former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, who is co-leading the effort.

Two weeks ago, Johnson and Retsef Levi, a professor of operations management at MIT, formed the COVID-19 Policy Alliance. The two have gathered a team of MIT experts to develop tools to help public officials understand and manage COVID-19 outbreaks across the U.S.

The group is also making recommendations on policy. On Monday, the alliance sent a proposal to the White House suggesting that the government purchase medical equipment such as respirators, scrubs, masks, swabs, and other needed equipment from China and use currently grounded passenger and freight airplanes to retrieve it. Johnson says the group is working with state officials on coordinating similar plans.

MIT’s COVID-19 Policy Alliance is among several institutions trying to use data to help identify vulnerable populations, which may need additional resources as states trying to forestall the virus’s spread enact restrictions on leaving the home.

In terms of data analysis, the group has so far published two maps: one that assesses COVID-19 risk for counties around the U.S., and one that assesses COVID-19 risk for nursing homes, senior living centers, and long-term care facilities. The maps highlight regions with clusters of people most at risk of contracting COVID-19: people over 65 and younger people who are obese, diabetic, or have hypertension.

The map devoted to senior health and living systems examines how senior care facilities have handled infection and safety historically to understand how well they’re prepared to respond to COVID-19. The creation of the map was heavily influenced by what happened at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington State, one of the first sites to get hit with the virus, just outside of Seattle. In a matter of weeks, nearly 80% of the 120 residents and a quarter of staff had contracted the virus. As of the most recent update, more than half of the center’s residents have been hospitalized.