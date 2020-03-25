Handshakes and hugs are the new taboo for advertisers thanks to the coronavirus

In 1982, “Hugs not Drugs” was coined in a sweeping campaign to curb youth drug addiction.

But today, hugs are the new drugs.

It’s coronavirus times and “close contact causes angst now,” said Roger Camp, chief creative officer of Havas Worldwide subsidiary Camp + King, according to a new report by research firm Morning Consult. “It could become like seeing someone smoking a cigarette in an ad.”

On Tuesday, Morning Consult released the results of a March 20-22 poll on “How Human Interaction in Ads Affects Purchasing Consideration.” The findings were either disheartening if you care for human affection, or very heartening if you value life-saving in the form of social distancing.

Fifty-five percent of the poll’s respondents said “People Hugging” would be inappropriate in an ad, and 58% said they would be less likely to purchase the product or service responsible for the ad. Fifty-seven percent said “People Shaking Hands” was inappropriate, and 57% said if it were shown in an ad, they’d be less likely to purchase the product.

Thirty-three percent said “People Standing Less Than 6 Feet Apart” was inappropriate, and 47% would be less likely to make a purchase because of that.

This new public wind has dramatic repercussions for advertisers. Camp, whose clients include Papa John’s, Old Navy, and the Sacramento Kings, told Morning Consult his team has tossed all scenes that show hands—including gloved hands.