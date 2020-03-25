‘Until Tomorrow’ is the boring Instagram challenge of the coronavirus age

Up to 20% of the world’s population is now under a lockdown of some form with no end in sight. Needless to say, many of the people affected are bored out of their minds. Thankfully, there’s Instagram, which users have turned to in the desperate hope of finding any kind of distraction that might divert their attention away from the mundanity of daily life under lockdown.

This desperation leads to the spontaneous creation of various challenges IG users can take part in. Thanks to the coronavirus we’ve already seen the “Gesture Challenge,” but now we’re moving on to a new phase—the most boring yet—the “Until Tomorrow” challenge.

The rules of the Instagram “Until Tomorrow” challenge are as follows (via Newsweek):

An IG user posts a silly photo of themselves. They hashtag the photo with the phrase #untiltomorrow. The photo stays up for a day on their page, then they delete it. Anyone who likes the photo before it’s deleted will get a message from the original poster telling them it’s now their turn to post an “Until Tomorrow” photo.

And that’s pretty much the whole “challenge.” The whole boring challenge that Instagram users are engaging in is a small attempt to enliven their boring lockdown lives. Does the challenge make any sense? No. Can it even be called a true challenge? Nope.

It’s simply people posting a pic with a cryptic phrase designed to get their followers thinking, “Until tomorrow, what? What happens tomorrow?”