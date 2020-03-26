10 science-backed strategies to try if you’re stressed about COVID-19

If you find it hard to stay calm during this COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone. From the constant news updates telling you about the most recent death counts or border closings to the long lines at your local grocery store and the stock market gyrations, it is hard not to feel the effects of this health crisis. If you are lucky, your business can still be run remotely without much impact on your bottom line. But if you are in the hospitality, restaurant, travel or event business, it’s having a serious effect.

No matter who you are, feeling stressed and afraid is a normal response to an illness about which there is still so much to learn and a health crisis for which the country seems unprepared. But even if you don’t succumb to the coronavirus, the chronic stress that may result from constant fear and anxiety about the illness, and the isolation caused by social distancing and quarantine, can cause physical symptoms of its own.

Common symptoms of chronic stress include headaches, insomnia, muscle tension, stomach distress such as heartburn and acid reflux, and joint pain. You may also experience behavioral symptoms such as increased smoking, eating or drinking, and emotional symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, or depression. The demands of social distancing may mean that your usual stress management strategies such as going to the gym or hanging out with loved ones are no longer accessible to you. So here are some stress management techniques to get through the next few weeks or until life goes back to some sense of normalcy.

1. Breathe

Taking slow deep breaths is a great way to calm down your entire body and your mind. To do this, close your eyes and take in a deep breath through your nose on a count of five, hold for a count of three, then breathe out through your mouth on a count of five. Repeat five times. Do this any time you feel stressed, to start your day in the right mood, and to get calm at the end of your day so you can get a good night’s sleep.

2. Practice mindfulness

Focusing on breath is a simple start. You can also meditate with or without a mantra.

3. Go outside

If you are one of the millions of people now working from home, and the weather is amenable, find a spot outside to take the laptop and the phone calls. This will help keep the stir crazies away.

4. Limit social media and news consumption

Yes, you want to stay up-to-date on the latest news about the virus or the stock market, but listening to the news all day-everyday is going to exacerbate any feelings of anxiety, stress, or sadness. Check the news and social media at set times of the day, and limit yourself to 15 minutes at a time. And when you get on social media, spend some time on things that make you smile or laugh, and touch your heart in some way.