8 books to help distract you from the coronavirus crisis

Many of us are understandably looking for an escape these days, amid the constant onslaught of coronavirus headlines and updates. A good book can help, as long as it isn’t about pandemics. Or a dystopian future. Or being stuck inside for weeks on end.

With that in mind, here are eight books you should add to your list—a mix of escapist fiction reads and uplifting memoirs—which can offer a much-needed mental getaway at this uncertain moment in time:

1. H Is for Hawk, by Helen Macdonald

Macdonald wrote H Is for Hawk as a creative purge, after the death of her father. Equal parts nature writing and heart-wrenching memoir, this debut book traces her path from adopting and raising a goshawk named Mabel.

Erin Kodek, a senior Amazon Books editor and reviewer, calls Macdonald’s prose “gorgeously wrought” and says the book holds the reader “in thrall from the first page, and provides something akin to the escape […] that nature provides.”

2. The Mirror & the Light, by Hilary Mantel

The English author’s final installment of her signature period series continues to examine the dynamics of power in Tudor England. Mantel’s gripping and blood-soaked takedowns make her works of historical fiction violent and mesmerizing pleasures. Mantel, a winner of the Booker Prize for both Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, released this final installment in March 2020.