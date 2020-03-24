UPDATES: COVID-19
These free online exercise offers will help keep you fit and sane during the coronavirus pandemic

[Photo: Karl Solano/Pexels]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

This is an excellent time to become a fitness hero—or at least not atrophy during these stay-at-home weeks. A handful of hip studios that usually cost some coin are offering generously long free trials. Here’s how to get moving while waiting for the pandemic to pass:

  • Core Power Yoga. Sixteen hour-long yoga classes, plus four meditations, on its website.
  • Echelon and Peloton. Both apps offer a wide variety of live and on-demand classes (yoga, dance, core, Pilates) in addition to the in-home Spin classes they’re known for. Both apps are free for 90 days.
  • Barre3 and The Bar Method. The ballet-meets-yoga-meets-Pilates classes are free for 15 days.
  • Daily Burn and Gold’s Gym. Miss gym classes? Try a 60-day free trial of the Daily Burn’s sleek at-home classes, with a variety of specialties such as postnatal. Or hit the 600 audio and video classes on the Gold’s Amp app, which is free until May 31.
  • Planet Fitness. Planet Fitness has a free daily class at 7 p.m. ET on its Facebook Live page.
