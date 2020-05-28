How we selected this year’s Queer 50

The inaugural Fast Company Queer 50 is compiled by Fast Company editors, with input from a number of trusted sources. Lesbians Who Tech & Allies provided a comprehensive list of leaders from the tech community. A panel of expert judges reviewed our top candidates for the list. They provided input and made recommendations on ranking.

The judges are entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban, Landit cofounder and CEO Lisa Skeete Tatum, Cowboy Ventures founder and partner Aileen Lee, and Beth A. Brooke-Marciniak, former global chair, public policy, EY.

The editors also wanted to surface a wide range of LGBTQ women and nonbinary innovators. A call for entries on fastcompany.com led to nearly 1,000 compelling nominations from across industries.

We considered five criteria in compiling this list of leaders, thinkers, and innovators:

The size and growth prospects of each person’s business or organization Their place in the broader business and social conversation How cutting-edge, timely, and relevant their contributions are Their career trajectory over the past 12 months—and potential for growth Their activism and advocacy for the queer community

This list was put together with a strong eye toward inclusion—10% are trans and 44% are people of color, including 30% who are black or Latinx.

Contributors: Kathleen Davis, Lydia Dishman, Yaz Gagne, Julia Herbst, Jessica Klein, Stephanie Mehta, Pavithra Mohan, Gwen Moran, Olivia Powers, Katharine Schwab, Diana Shi, Stephanie Vozza.

