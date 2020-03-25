What to do if you’re laid off during COVID-19: Start with these unemployment resources

If you get laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. Job loss is rampant among businesses ranging from movie theaters to aerospace manufacturing. Unemployment claims have skyrocketed to record highs, and things are only getting worse: Experts predict up to 37 million jobs could be cut in the next few months, and the country’s unemployment rate could reach 30% (it’s currently 3.5% ).

As Congress finalizes a stimulus package, the Department of Labor is doing what it can to ease the hurt on individuals affected by cutbacks and shutdowns. It’s set up a website, CareerOneStop.org, with a compendium of resources for the unemployed.

Here’s some of what it offers: