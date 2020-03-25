3 ways to keep your job search active during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you were a job seeker a month ago compared to a job seeker today, you’re looking at a very different landscape. For years, it’s been a candidate-driven market—but the pandemic has created unrivaled economic uncertainty. While it’s true many companies are in a hiring freeze and others are reducing staff, some industries are ramping up their recruiting efforts to fill critical positions.

Still, not everyone is looking for a job in healthcare, biotech, or delivery services. If you’re a current job seeker, how do you keep moving forward if you don’t know where you’re going?

Expand and nurture your network

Now is the time to leverage your professional network. LinkedIn has more than 500 million users—and many recruiters use social networking to source new talent, so make sure your profile is updated and complete. Connecting with professionals in your line of work and reestablishing relationships with colleagues from previous jobs, your alma mater, and even social acquaintances can open up opportunities you might not have considered.

Post ideas, articles, and other content that will attract and engage your target audience—specifically recruiters. You can also introduce yourself to recruiters at companies you admire via InMail or email. But do your research first. Spend time on their career site to learn what they’re about and if they’re currently hiring.

Many companies are updating their sites to reflect how they’re handling business during the pandemic, including work-from-home policies, virtual interviews, and other essential FAQs.

Make sure their protocols are in line with your expectations and adjust your communications appropriately. Personalize your message to not only showcase your talents but to demonstrate a working knowledge about their company and recent initiatives. Revealing how you will fit into the culture and contribute to their needs during this unprecedented time will set you apart from the competition.

Since in-person contact is limited and remote work is the predominant new norm, make every effort to use videoconferencing to maintain and nurture your relationships—personal and professional. Need a coffee break? Make it virtual. Launch a video meeting and have a conversation with a fellow teammate, catch up with a colleague you haven’t spoken to in a while, or introduce yourself to someone new. Virtual face-to-face interaction during times of isolation can boost your mood, promote camaraderie, and make a lasting impression on recruiters if done effectively.