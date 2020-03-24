WHO: The U.S. could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak

First it came for China. Then it came for Italy. Now, it’s coming for us: According to comments from the World Health Organization, the United States could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak originated in China in December, and the country is just now seeing a turn in the tide of progression, reporting no new infections for the first time on March 19. Europe was named the new epicenter on March 13, with Italy being hit hardest.

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said Tuesday that over the past 24 hours, 85% of new coronavirus cases worldwide were from Europe and the United States, and of those, 40% were from the U.S.

When asked whether the U.S. could become the new epicenter, she said, “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential . . . They have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity.”

Unfortunately it seems the global pandemic is still growing: According to the WHO’s emergency dashboard, Monday had the greatest rise in new infections since the epidemic began, with 40,900 new cases. Given Harris’s figure, the U.S. would have had about 16,360 new cases.

Of the 334,981 confirmed cases reported to the WHO so far, 31,573 are from the U.S., which has the third highest number behind China (81,603) and Italy (59,138). These numbers likely don’t include the new cases reported Monday.