Wes Anderson’s characters always practice social distancing, and this video proves it
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

What: A well-edited supercut highlighting auteur Wes Anderson’s dedication to social distancing.

Who: Movie-obsessed YouTube channel Little White Lies.

Why we care: It seems like only yesterday that a “safe space” was mostly a rhetorical device used to paint millennials as overly sensitive. Now it’s something each of us must maintain from each other at all times in order to fend off a global pandemic. Life comes at you fast! But one person who was apparently way ahead of the curve we’re all trying to flatten now is filmmaker Wes Anderson.

A new video from UK movie magazine Little White Lies reveals how Anderson’s characters have been practicing social distancing from the beginning. The two-and-a-half minute clip draws from the director’s entire filmography to show how his characters are often kept apart, even when they’re together. Sometimes, it’s a depth-of-field trick, with one character close to the camera and another one further back and thus relatively tiny. Other times, it’s a tracking shot of characters moving along on the same path, each at his or her own pace. While it would be a reach to suggest Anderson actually anticipated that it would one day become standard hygienic praxis to maintain six-feet of distance at all times, the director’s visual depiction of isolation sure looks prescient at the moment.

Have a look for yourself in the video below.

