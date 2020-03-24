This couple reimagines COVID-19 quarantine life as an ’80s sitcom

WHO: Kieran Murray and Eleanor Lawrence

WHY WE CARE: COVID-19 has forced government officials to urge some 158 million people across the U.S. to not go out in an effort to slow the pandemic’s spread. The mandate to stay at home has inspired a number of isolated endeavors, including a one-man show of Saturday Night Live, a burgeoning subculture of podcasts, and now a show that, low-key, we would absolutely watch.

Videographer Kieran Murray reimagined quarantined life as an ’80s sitcom Staying at Home. Set to the tune of the Family Matters theme song, Staying at Home stars Murray’s girlfriend, Eleanor Lawrence, going through a painfully familiar self-isolation routine, from watching the ever-increasing selection of on-demand movies to making questionable personal hygiene decisions.

Murray only made an intro for Staying at Home, but someone needs to green light this ASAP.