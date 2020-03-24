Is food delivery still safe during COVID-19? Here’s what to do if you’re ordering in

The FDA says that there “is currently no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food or food packaging.” (Keep in mind that new information is coming out all the time.) Think about it: If COVID-19 were being widely transmitted through food, there would be many reports of outbreak clusters linked to restaurants and food stores; instead, transmissions have clustered around person-to-person social interactions. This said, food transmission is possible—COVID-19 viral loads have been found in the gastrointestinal tract, and fecal-oral transmission is feasible. Here’s how to make your food deliveries foolproof:

Your strategy: Pretend that the chef or delivery person coughed COVID-19 droplets all over your food and packaging. Gross! Just do it. These are strange times. The coronavirus lives for 3 hours in droplets, 24 hours on paper or cardboard, and 3 days on plastic, so assume the worst.