Editor’s pick: We’ve been living in these Everlane leggings while working from home. Now they’re on sale

There are silver linings to working from home—including the diversity it’s encouraging , the better air quality from decreased travel, the increased productivity companies and brands that are working remotely are experiencing, and the opportunity to just be comfortable. Not to say that being able to wear leggings while working is as important as diversity, but we’re counting all of our wins—small and large—right now. And if a new slew of really good deals on casual, comfy clothes from one of our favorite brands is something we can add to the list of positives, we’re doing it.

Now through March 29, Everlane is offering impressive deals on their Perform leggings (two pairs for $90), smartly cut sweatpants (2 for $100), and perfectly basic waffle tee (2 for $50). Here are a few of our other favorite Everlane pieces to work from home in—all on sale this week.

Men’s Performance Chino

Finally, a technical chino that doesn’t feel like a massaged rain jacket—but instead wears like an actual work pant. That is, if your normal work pants come with added stretch and quick-drying capabilities that make these much more wearable and versatile than any other pants in your closet. Buy two for $100.

Men’s Lightweight French Terry Crew

This crew neck is the perfect piece for transitioning between warmer spring temps, air-conditioned rooms, and every instance where having an extra layer comes in handy. Made out of Everlane’s durable (but very breathable and soft) French terry cotton and designed with a timeless, slouchy fit, this is the kind of sweatshirt that turns into your most-worn favorite. Buy two for $74.

Women’s Lightweight French Terry Pleat Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is a lot like the men’s French Terry Crew (above), but with a not-so-basic design twist: the voluminous pleats above the arm cuffs, which give it a special, more fashionable feel. Plus, thanks to the banded elastic bottom, it’s easy to tuck into your favorite pants or jeans for a more put-together look (while still enjoying all the comfort of wearing a sweatshirt). Buy two for $58.

Long-Sleeved Henley Waffle Tee

Waffle tees are the perfect layering piece turned wearable basic—and they have a breezy, put-together look to them (we thank the buttons for that). Everlane’s men’s and women’s waffle Henley’s are made of smooth 100 percent cotton and can be worn just as easily with sweatpants as they can with jeans and a jacket. Buy two women’s tees for $58, or two men’s tees for $60.

The Perform Legging

Sure, we already mentioned these above, but they deserve another shoutout. One FC editor admitted to living in these for the past week, as they are perfectly soft, stretchy, and a very comfy choice for whatever your day holds—from quick yoga breaks or sweaty at-home HIIT workouts to hours of logged screen time or curling up with a new book. Buy two pairs for $90.